Mayhem Trade Bartuccio-Pereira to Birmingham

Published on January 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that the team has dealt defenseman Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira to Birmingham for future considerations.

The move opens up a roster spot for the Mayhem to sign defenseman Jordan Rosenbaum, who was claimed off of waivers from Roanoke earlier in the week.

Through 25 games this season in his second stint with Macon, Bartuccio-Pereira had seven points (4 g, 3 a).

The Mayhem are in Knoxville tomorrow night before returning home next Thursday for Thirsty Thursday presented by Apparel Authority against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at 7 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







