Rivermen Travel to Huntsville to Take on Second Place Havoc

Published on January 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (26-8-1) are set to travel to Huntsville, AL take on the Huntsville Havoc (20-10-5) on Friday and Saturday (January 30 and 31) at Roto-Rooter Ice at Propst Arena. Face-off for both games is set for 7:00 pm central.

THE DETAILS

This matchup will feature a battle between the top two teams in the SPHL standings as the Rivermen rank first (53 points) and the Havoc rank second (45 points). This will be the first two of four overall meetings between Peoria and Huntsville this season.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Rivermen are currently one of the hottest teams in professional hockey, going 10-0 in 2026 and are 16-0-1 in their last 17 games. Huntsville offers a solid test on the road for Peoria as the Rivermen and Havoc last met in the playoffs in the President's Cup finals in 2024. The Rivermen are starting a stretch of eight consecutive road games this weekend.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off two home victories against the Quad City Storm and the Evansville Thunderbolts at Carver Arena last Friday and Sunday. Both contests were decided by 3-1 scores with the Rivermen snapping a four-game post-regulations streak against their rivals in Quad City. Peoria is 16-3-0 on home ice this year.

WHO'S HOT

Rivermen forward Michael McChesney has been a key driver of the offense for the Rivermen this season. McChesney leads the SPHL in goals scored (23) and game-winning goals (8). McChesney also ranks second in power-play goals (7) and in short-handed goals (2). McChesney had four goals last weekend (including a Friday hat trick) for the Rivermen.

SCOUTING THE STORM

The Huntsville Havoc are 6-3-1 in their last ten games and are most recently coming off a split against the last-place Fayetteville Marksmen. Huntsville is led up front by Austin Algier, who has 34 points on the year and leads the Havoc in goals and assists with 17.







SPHL Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.