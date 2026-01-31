Fox Leads Rivermen to 11-0 Streak Following Shootout Victory in Huntsville

Published on January 30, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Griffen Fox was the hero in the shootout for the Peoria Rivermen (27-8-1) on Friday night as they extended their winning streak to 11 consecutive games following a 2-1 shootout victory over the Huntsville Havoc (20-10-6) at Roto-Rooter Ice at Propst Arena. Zac Sirota also scored for the Rivermen while goaltender Connor McAnanama made 39 saves to mark his third consecutive win in three starts.

The Rivermen are now 11-0 in 2026 and 17-0-1 in their last 18 games. This is among the top three - point streaks in SPHL history. Peoria will conclude the month of January on Saturday night against the Havoc.

FIRST PERIOD

The Havoc struck first on their first shot on goal of the game. A short-angle shot from the right-wing corner was able to squeeze in past Rivermen goaltender Connor McAnanama to give the Havoc a 1-0 lead. Peoria rallied back and dialed up the offensive pressure, sending 11 shots on net in the first 20 minutes. However, the Rivermen were frustrated by Havoc goaltender Brian Wilson, who made some spectacular pad saves to keep Peoria off the board and the Havoc in front 1-0.

SECOND PERIOD

In the second period, Peoria continued to be frustrated by Wilson and the Huntsville forecheck as the Havoc outshot the Rivermen 18-12 in the middle frame. The Rivermen got the break they needed late in the second as Zac Sirota corralled the puck at the base of the left-wing circle and backhanded a shot to the net. The shot produced a rebound to the right of the slot, and in the mass of bodies in front of the net, Sirota chased down the rebound as it bounced away from them and then fired another quick shot toward the net. Wilson, a touch slow to respond to the lateral movement, was unable to keep Sirota's shot from tying the game 1-1.

THIRD PERIOD

The Rivermen thought they had the go-ahead goal early in the third period as a point-shot found its way into the net off a deflection, but it was waved off due to goaltender interference on Daniel Chartrand. The period then dissolved into a back-and-forth affair where momentum shifted multiple times as both sides tried and failed to find the game-winning goal.

OVERTIME AND SHOOTOUT

The Havoc dominated the time of possession, but were held in check by McAnanama and the Rivermen defensive corps. In the end, it came down to the shootout. By the time of the seventh round, both teams had scored once. McAnanama made an exceptional save with his pad to set up Griffen Fox, who walked in and rifled a high-rising wrist shot into the top shelf to walk off the shootout and secure Peoria a 2-1 victory. Now 11-0 in 2026, the Rivermen will take on the Huntsville Havoc again on Saturday night in a ba ttle between the top two teams in the SPHL.







