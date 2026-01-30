Game Preview: January 30 vs Fayetteville

Published on January 30, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers welcome the Fayetteville Marksmen to the Hangar tonight for an exciting 80's Night matchup.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Tonight's Promo Information

jersey sale on the Front plaza - tonight only starting at 5:30pm

Celebrate 80's Night with an unbeatable deal on Ice Flyers jerseys from the past! Take a trip down memory lane and represent your favorite seasons with jerseys from previous years and past specialty collections. For a limited time, grab 2 jerseys for just $55! Whether you're bringing a friend, family member, or stocking up for yourself, this is the perfect opportunity to throw it back to great Ice Flyers moments while showing your team spirit.

Weekend 50/50 Raffle - Enter Now!

This weekend's 50/50 raffle pot will benefit the Pensacola Mardi Gras Foundation, and the jackpot grows throughout both games! Get your tickets early to maximize your chances at the growing prize pool. Purchase online now at iff5050.org(available to anyone in Florida) or buy in-person at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission. Enter today and support a great cause while competing for the weekend jackpot!

shirt-off-his-back raffle featuring #10 dawson Sciarrino

Take your shot at an authentic game-worn Pensacola Ice Flyers jersey during tonight's game with our Shirt Off His Back raffle featuring #10 Dawson Sciarrino. This raffle has moved online to DASH, so fans can enter from anywhere for their chance to win. You do not need to be present to claim your prize!

One winner will be selected at the end of the 2nd intermission and announced on the ribbon during the 3rd period. If you're in attendance, you can claim your jersey immediately following the game. If not, winners will be contacted directly after the drawing.

Season Ticket Holders: Redeem your vouchers for free entries at the Coca-Cola Concierge above Section 111.

Join in on our light shows!

Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, January 31 - Mardi Gras Night | 7PM | Get Tickets

Away: Thursday, February 5 at Macon | 6PM

Home: Friday, February 6 - Adult Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola | 7PM | Get Tickets

Home: Saturday, February 7 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Hill Kelly | 7PM | Get Tickets







