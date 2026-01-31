Marksmen Outlast Ice Flyers in Barnburner

Published on January 30, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 8-6 on Friday night.

Trey Fechko opened the scoring in his Marksmen debut 2:48 into the first period, ripping home a dish set up by Matt Wiesner, putting Fayetteville up 1-0. Marcus Fechko extended the lead at 9:00, with John Moncovich and Mason Beaupit picking up the helpers. Tyler Burnie put Pensacola on the board 10:30 into the frame, set up by Dawson Sciarrino and Nicholas Aromatario. Marcus Fechko answered back with his second of the game at 16:06, set up by Shane Murphy and John Moncovich to round out the first period scoring 3-1.

Ethan Price gave Pensacola a quick start 17 seconds into the second period, set up by Mike Moran and Zack Bross, making it a 3-2 game. Ryan Lieth wired home a shot from the top of the circle at 4:57, set up by Trey Fechko and Cooper Fensterstock to put the Marksmen back into a two-goal lead, 4-2. Sam Rhodes started a Pensacola surge at 9:12, set up by Tyler Burnie and Laudon Poellinger, cutting the lead down to 4-3. Tyrone Bronte evened up the game at 10:44, with Cam Gaudette and Zack Bross finding the helpers, making it 4-4. Sam Rhodes notched his second with a power play tally at 19:16, off of assists from Cooper Jones and Tyler Burnie, putting the Ice Flyers ahead 5-4. Ethan Price tapped home his second of the night finding a loose puck on a netfront scramble, set up by Cam Gaudette and Shane Bull, rounding out the middle frame 6-4.

Matt Wiesner buried a rebound with plenty of space on the backdoor 5:34 into the final frame, set up by Blake Holmes and Ryan Lieth, brining the Marksmen back within one for a 6-5 score. Shane Murphy took advantage of another rebound on the doorstep at 7:27, tying the game on a power play tally set up by Marcus Fechko and John Moncovich, making it 6-6. Sam Dabrowski fought home a loose puck on a flurry of chaos in the crease, set up by Blake Humphrey, putting the Marksmen ahead 7-6, 12:43 into the third. Matt Wiesner sealed the game with an empty-netter at the 19:25 mark, set up by Sam Dabrowski, securing the 8-6 final.

Fayetteville and Pensacola will be back at it tomorrow night, with puck drop from the Pensacola Bay Center set for 8:05 EST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, Feb. 6 for Mardi Gras Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.







SPHL Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.