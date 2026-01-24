Fechko Calls Game, Marksmen Down Havoc

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 in overtime on Friday night.

Frank Trazerra opened up the scoring 19:01 into the opening frame, set up by a backhand dish from Josh Kestner, putting the Havoc up 1-0 for the lone goal of the period.

John Moncovich capitalized on a Havoc turnover, sliding a backhand shot past Brian Wilson 9:29 into the second period, rounding out the second period scoring.

Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, as Huntsville outshot Fayetteville 12-8, sending the game to overtime.

Marcus Fechko ended the game with a power play tally from the right faceoff dot at 3:20 in the extra frame, set up by John Moncovich and Shane Murphy to secure the 2-1 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 27-of-28 shots in the Marksmen win and Brian Wilson stopped 26-of-28 in the Havoc effort.

The two teams are back in action tomorrow for Star Wars Night presented by Stanley Steemer. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. from the Crown Coliseum.







