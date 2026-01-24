Marksmen Outlast Havoc in Low-Scoring Duel
Published on January 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Huntsville Havoc fought to maintain an early one-goal lead, but fell short 2-1 to the Fayetteville Marksmen in overtime.
Seeing only a total of nine shots on goal, the first period started off slow on both ends. Frank Trazzera, assisted by Josh Kestner, got the Havoc on the board at 19:01 of the opening period, securing a late lead going into the break.
Fayetteville heightened the pressure in the second period, making a few early shots on goal. At 9:29, the Marksmen found a gap and tied the score.
Both teams fought hard to take the lead in the final frame. After a slashing penalty against the Havoc at 2:25 and a tripping penalty at 3:42, Fayetteville went on the power play, including a brief 5-on-3 advantage, but could not get ahead. Huntsville kept the pressure on, outshooting Fayetteville 12-8. With the board still at 1-1 by the end of the period, the game went into overtime.
The Marksmen scored a power-play goal 3:20 into overtime, winning the game.
Brian Wilson stopped 26-of-28 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.
The Havoc will remain on the road for their next game on Friday, January 24 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at the Crown Coliseum.
