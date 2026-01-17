Havoc Shut out 2-0 by Ice Bears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Huntsville Havoc fell closely to the Knoxville Ice Bears, missing key power-play opportunities to shift momentum.

The first period featured fast-paced, free-flowing hockey. The Ice Bears earned two overlapping power play chances, including a 10-second 5-on-3 advantage, but were unable to convert. Both teams remained steady on offense and defense, keeping the game scoreless through the opening period.

Knoxville ramped up the pressure in the second period, outshooting the Havoc 15-6. Despite a stretch of 4-on-4 play and another brief two-man deficit, the Havoc did well to clear the puck from their defensive zone. Making his second start for Huntsville, Dysen Skinner denied 27 pucks through the first two periods, maintaining the tie heading into the second intermission.

The final period became a battle for the go-ahead goal. The Ice Bears struck at 13:03, breaking the deadlock and taking the lead. Although the Havoc went on a late power play and pulled their goalie with a minute left, they were unable to find the equalizer. Knoxville added an empty-net goal with 23 seconds remaining in regulation, sealing a 2-0 shutout victory.

Dysen Skinner stopped 36-of-37 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-4 on the power play.

The Havoc will return home for their next game against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday, January 17 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







