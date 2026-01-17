Havoc Shut out 2-0 by Ice Bears
Published on January 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Huntsville Havoc fell closely to the Knoxville Ice Bears, missing key power-play opportunities to shift momentum.
The first period featured fast-paced, free-flowing hockey. The Ice Bears earned two overlapping power play chances, including a 10-second 5-on-3 advantage, but were unable to convert. Both teams remained steady on offense and defense, keeping the game scoreless through the opening period.
Knoxville ramped up the pressure in the second period, outshooting the Havoc 15-6. Despite a stretch of 4-on-4 play and another brief two-man deficit, the Havoc did well to clear the puck from their defensive zone. Making his second start for Huntsville, Dysen Skinner denied 27 pucks through the first two periods, maintaining the tie heading into the second intermission.
The final period became a battle for the go-ahead goal. The Ice Bears struck at 13:03, breaking the deadlock and taking the lead. Although the Havoc went on a late power play and pulled their goalie with a minute left, they were unable to find the equalizer. Knoxville added an empty-net goal with 23 seconds remaining in regulation, sealing a 2-0 shutout victory.
Dysen Skinner stopped 36-of-37 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-4 on the power play.
The Havoc will return home for their next game against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday, January 17 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.
SPHL Stories from January 16, 2026
- Karpinski Leads Thunderbolts to 3-2 Comeback Win over Ice Flyers - Evansville Thunderbolts
- McChesney Lifts Rivermen to 3-2 Overtime Win Against Quad City - Peoria Rivermen
- Thunderbolts Edge, Ice Flyers, 3-2 - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Havoc Shut out 2-0 by Ice Bears - Huntsville Havoc
- May Scores Twice as Mayhem Get Back in the Win Column - Macon Mayhem
- Mundinger, Ice Bears Reward Sellout Crowd with 2-0 Shutout - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Marksmen Blanked by Dawgs in Weekend Opener - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Dawgs, Rosek Shut out Marksmen in 3-0 Home Victory - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Marksmen Sign Goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Game Preview: January 16 vs Evansville - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Thunderbolts Take on Ice Flyers Twice in Pensacola - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Muise Called Back up to Orlando - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Dawgs Activate Beaudoin, Make Four Transactions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.