Thunderbolts Edge, Ice Flyers, 3-2

January 16, 2026

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers hosted Country Night presented by Cat Country 98.7, facing off against the Evansville Thunderbolts in front of 4,427 fans on Friday evening.

The Ice Flyers had control of the game early. Tyler Burnie started the scoring just past the 15-minute mark of the first period, and Zack Jones followed shortly after, extending the lead to 2-0 heading into the 1st intermission.

However, Evansville put the pressure on the Ice Flyers in the second period. Connor Tait tallied their first goal, followed by Joey Berkopec later in the 2nd to tie things up heading into the final frame.

Both teams fought in the 3rd period, with Evansville putting 11 shots on goal and Pensacola putting 8, but neither team scored, sending them to overtime. Overtime remained scoreless, so the teams went to a shootout.

Evansville's Scott Kirton scored first in the shootout. The Ice Flyers missed their first three attempts, while Billy Girard IV stopped both of Evansville's 2nd and 3rd attempts. Myles Abbette scored again for the Thunderbolts on their fourth attempt. Sam Rhodes cut the lead. Evansville's final attempt saw Tyson Gilmour lose his footing, giving the crowd a sense of momentum shift. However, Zack Jones was thwarted on the Ice Flyers' final shot.

Both teams will see each other again tomorrow night in front of a soon-to-be sold-out crowd for Wiener Dog Race Night.

