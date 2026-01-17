Marksmen Blanked by Dawgs in Weekend Opener

ROANOKE, Va. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 3-0 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night.

The Marksmen outshot the Dawgs 9-6 in the opening frame, but goaltending prevailed as neither team found the back of the net.

Gustav Muller capitalized on a power play, potting home a rebound on the doorstep 0:52 into the second period, set up by Austin Thompson and Matt O'Dea to put the Dawgs up 1-0 for the lone goal of the period.

Noah Finstrom added another power play tally 5:41 into the final frame, set up by Austin Thompson and Joe Widmar, putting the Dawgs up 2-0. Finstrom's second of the night came at 15:30, with Andrew Stacey and Tim Manning picking up the helpers to secure the 3-0 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 18-of-21 in the Marksmen effort and Gabe Rosek stopped 24-of-24 in the Dawgs win.

Fayetteville and Roanoke will square off again tomorrow night, with puck drop from the Berglund Center set for 7:05 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return to home action on Friday, Jan. 23rd to take on the Huntsville Havoc for Around The World Night presented by KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







