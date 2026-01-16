Dawgs Activate Beaudoin, Make Four Transactions

Published on January 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that defenseman Olivier Beaudoin has been activated from the injured reserve and will re-enter the lineup tonight, and the team has released forward Marcus Fechko to waivers to remain roster-compliant. Additionally, defenseman Cory Doney has been moved from the 14-day IR to the 30-day IR, and Justin Gortman has been added as an emergency backup goaltender.

Beaudoin came to Roanoke after spending last season in the LNAH and FPHL, and accumulated one assist, an even plus/minus rating, and two penalty minutes in the first four games of the season before he was moved to the injured reserve on November 1. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native began the 2024-25 season with Saint-Georges-de-Beauce COOL-FM, where he recorded one goal and three assists over eight games. Midway through the season, he made the move to the FPHL's HC Venom, adding five goals and four assists in 26 appearances. He also spent time with the Carolina Thunderbirds, suiting up for 10 games. The 22-year-old defenseman played four years of junior hockey in the QMJHL, QJHL, AJHL, and MJAHL, winning the MJAHL Defenseman of the Year Award in the 2023-24 season after recording 12 goals, 37 assists, and 96 penalty minutes in 46 games played for the West Kent Steamers.

Fechko was in his rookie pro season for Roanoke, signing with the Dawgs this summer alongside his older brother, Trey, who is currently on the injured reserve for the team. In 29 games so far this season, the Edina, Minnesota native tallied six goals, 10 assists, six penalty minutes, and a plus-six rating. The 20-year-old played three years of junior hockey, suiting up in the NAHL for the Janesville Jets and Odessa Jackalopes, as well as the AJHL's Spruce Grove Saints. In 67 NAHL appearances from 2024-2025, Fechko tallied 19 goals, 32 assists, and a plus-five rating.

Doney is back for his second year with Roanoke, with one goal, two assists, and four penalty minutes to his name through the first 16 games of this season before he was initially placed on the injured reserve on December 2. In his first year with the Dawgs during the 2024-25 campaign, Doney notched two goals, two assists, 18 penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating in 32 regular season games, and also played in one game during the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs for Roanoke. Prior to arriving in the Star City, the Northfield Falls, Vermont native played three seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) from 2020-2023. In 34 career games played at Plattsburgh, the six-foot defenseman recorded seven goals, six assists, 14 penalty minutes, and a plus-17 rating from the blue line. Before his collegiate career, Doney played in the EHL for his junior hockey with the Vermont Lumberjacks.

Gortman played three seasons at Liberty University (ACHA) from 2012-2015, and had played junior level hockey in the EmJHL, NAPHL, and MNJHL before his college career. The six-foot goaltender lives in the Roanoke Valley with his wife, working as a full-time multimedia consultant. He also owns and operates his own videography business that specializes in commercial, wedding, and real estate videography. Gortman has notably appeared in net for the 'Hoses' team for the annual Guns and Hoses game here in Roanoke, and has been added as an EBUG multiple times for Roanoke in the past, including one game as the backup during Roanoke's 2-1 win over Knoxville back on December 27 of this season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, January 16, at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from January 16, 2026

Dawgs Activate Beaudoin, Make Four Transactions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.