Game Preview: January 16 vs Evansville

Published on January 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers return home tonight for Country Night presented by Cat Country 98.7 to face the Evansville Thunderbolts in the first of back-to-back games this weekend.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's game is presented by Cat Country 98.7.

- The 50/50 raffle will be benefiting Rally Gulf Coast. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #20 Cam Gaudette's jersey.

- Limited quantities of foam cowboy hats will be for sale at our merchandise booths - get your's before they're gone!

- Beat the cold this weekend with a special discount on Grey Pom beanies, available for only $10 throughout the homestand as temperatures drop.

- Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, January 17 | Wiener Dog Race Night presented by PenAir Credit Union | 7PM | GET TICKETS

Home: Sunday, January 18 | Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union | 4PM | GET TICKETS

Away: Friday, January 23 at Knoxville | 6:30PM

Away: Saturday, January 24 at Knoxville | 6:30PM







