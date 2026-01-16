Muise Called Back up to Orlando

Published on January 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that goaltender Colby Muise has been called up the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Muise, 27, has appeared in 17 games for the Marksmen this season, posting an 8-8-1-0 record, 2.44 goals against average, .906 save percentage and one shutout.

This marks the third call-up to Orlando for Muise this season, where he posted a 28-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the South Carolina Stingrays for his Solar Bears debut back on Sunday, Dec. 21.

Fayetteville is back on the road to take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, Jan. 16th. Puck drop from the Berglund Center is set for 7:05 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return to home action on Friday, Jan. 23rd to take on the Huntsville Havoc for Around The World Night presented by KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







SPHL Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.