McChesney Lifts Rivermen to 3-2 Overtime Win Against Quad City

Published on January 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MOLINE, IL - Entering Friday, Michael McChesney led the SPHL in game-winning goals. He extended that lead in Moline with an overtime goal just 26 seconds into the extra session, lifting the Peoria Rivermen (22-8-1) over the Quad City Storm (15-14-3), 3-2. Alec Baer and Brandon Stojcevski also scored, while goaltender Nick Latinovich made 26 saves.

The Rivermen are now 6-0 in 2026 and are just one regulation victory away from clinching the War on I-74 Trophy. Peoria will host the Storm on Saturday, January 17, at 7:15 pm and on Sunday, January 18, at 3:15 pm at Carver Arena.

FIRST PERIOD

Peoria started the scoring early, just over five minutes in, as Alec Baer picked off a cross-ice pass at center ice. The Rivermen captain stepped into the offensive zone and drifted to the left-wing circle. Using the defenseman as a screen, Baer fired a hard wrist shot into the net past Quad City netminder Zane Steeves to put Peoria up 1-0. The Rivermen held on to that lead going into the second period despite back-to-back power plays for the Storm to close the period.

SECOND PERIOD

The Rivermen outshot the Storm 14-5 in the middle frame and had the benefit of an extended five-on-three power play. For the first time this season, Peoria failed to convert while on a two-man advantage. This was due in large part to Steeves, who made several key saves in the second to keep the Rivermen's lead at 1-0.

THIRD PERIOD

In a déjà vu moment from New Year's Eve, Quad City tied the game just over five minutes into the third period off a rebound from Savva Smirnov. The Rivermen, though, kept digging and got a lucky bounce midway through the third. A ring-out attempt by the Storm off the glass deflected right to the low slot where Brandon Stojcevski was waiting. Stojcevski picked up the puck, took a stride toward the net, and lifted the puck over the blocker of Steeves and into the net. Up 2-1, the Rivermen seemed poised to hold on to their lead, but an extended five-on-three advantage for the Storm put paid to those plans. Just three minutes after the Rivermen took the lead, the Storm tied the game up again on the power play to force the game into overtime.

OVERTIME

Much like the last time Peoria and Quad City went to overtime, the period lasted less than a minute, but this time the result was different. Michael McChesney took a pass off the opening draw, skated up the middle, split the Storm defense, and drove to the net. Steeves saved the initial shot with his stick, leaving the rebound in the left corner. As players battled, McChesney collected the puck, circled the zone, cut to the front, and stuffed a shot through Steeves' legs for the win. Peoria's winning streak of six games in 2026 is now tied for the longest of the season for the Rivermen and tied for the second longest of the season in the entire SPHL behind Evansville's seven-game winning streak from October 31 to November 22.







