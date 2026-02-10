Jack Bostedt Returns from ECHL - Connor Mcananama Placed on 14-Day IR

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Tu esday that goalten der Jack Bostedt has returned to the team following his second call-up of the season to the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters. In addition, goaltender Connor McAnanama has been placed on the 14-Day injured reserve list with a lower-body injury.

Bostedt, a native of Janesville, WI, has seen action in 16 games for the Rivermen this year and has boasted some of the best numbers of any SPHL netminder. Bostedt currently boasts a 1.42 G oals against average and a .954 save percentage, along with three shutouts. In the ECHL, Bostedt starred in three games and earned a 0- 1-0 record.

Connor McAnanama is coming off his fourth consecutive victory after holding the line for Peoria's 2-1 victory on the road against the Roanoke Rail Yard Da wgs. The Agawam, MA native is a per fect 4-0 for the Rivermen this year and boa sts a 0.98 goals against average and a .969 save percentage. He has allowed just one goal in every start so far this year.

The Rivermen are on the road this week as they take on the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL, this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday's matchup is set for 10: 30 am, while Friday and Saturday's matchups are set for 7:10 pm puck drop.







