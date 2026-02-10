SPHL Announces Expanded President's Cup Format
Published on February 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced an expanded President's Cup format, which was unanimously approved last week by the league's Board of Governors.
The new format will increase both the semi-finals and finals to a best-of-five series, while the first round will remain a best-of-three series:
President's Cup Playoff Format
The top eight teams in the standings will make the playoffs
First Round
Series A - #1 seed vs. #8 seed
Series B - #2 seed vs. #7 seed
Series C - #3 seed vs. #6 seed
Series D - #4 seed vs. #5 seed
(All series are a best-of three)
Semi-Finals
The four teams that advance from the first round will play each other based on original playoff seeding, with the highest-seeded team playing the lowest, and the remaining two teams playing each other. Both series will be a best-of-five.
President's Cup Finals
The two remaining teams will meet in a best-of-five President's Cup Final.
