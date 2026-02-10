SPHL Announces Expanded President's Cup Format

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced an expanded President's Cup format, which was unanimously approved last week by the league's Board of Governors.

The new format will increase both the semi-finals and finals to a best-of-five series, while the first round will remain a best-of-three series:

President's Cup Playoff Format

The top eight teams in the standings will make the playoffs

First Round

Series A - #1 seed vs. #8 seed

Series B - #2 seed vs. #7 seed

Series C - #3 seed vs. #6 seed

Series D - #4 seed vs. #5 seed

(All series are a best-of three)

Semi-Finals

The four teams that advance from the first round will play each other based on original playoff seeding, with the highest-seeded team playing the lowest, and the remaining two teams playing each other. Both series will be a best-of-five.

President's Cup Finals

The two remaining teams will meet in a best-of-five President's Cup Final.







