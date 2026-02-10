Huntsville's Austin Alger Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week
Published on February 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Austin Alger of the Huntsville Havoc has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for February 2-8.
Alger scored three goals, including one game-winner, added two assists, and was +4 to lead Huntsville to a weekend sweep of Quad City, keeping their hold on second place in the SPHL standings.
On Friday, Alger scored what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the second period and added an assist in Huntsville's 5-2 win over the Storm. The following night, Alger scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season and assisted on Giovanni Procopio's game-winner with just under six minutes remaining in the third period, as the Havoc downed Quad City 4-2.
Now in his fourth professional season and second with the Havoc, Alger currently ranks second in goals (20) and game-winning goals (four - tied) and is fifth in the SPHL with 39 points. The 2022-2023 SPHL Rookie of the Year, Alger also earned USHS Michigan Mr. Hockey honors in 2014-2015 as the state's top high school player.
Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Arkhip Ledziankou, Birmingham (2 gp, 3g, 2a, +3), Kristian Stead, Evansville (2-1-0, 1.34 gaa, 0.933 save%, shutout), Cayden Cahill, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, gwg), Stephen Mundinger, Knoxville (2-1-0, 1.32 gaa, 0.967 save%, shutout), Justin Kelley, Macon (3 gp, 3g, 1a, gwg, +4), Sam Rhodes, Pensacola (3 gp, 1g), Nick Latinovich, Peoria (1-1-0, 1.01 gaa, 0.962 save%), and Olivier Beaudoin, Roanoke (3 gp, 1g, 1a)
SPHL Stories from February 10, 2026
- Valerian Returns to Dawgs from ECHL - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Mayhem Claim Brandon Reller - Macon Mayhem
- Huntsville's Austin Alger Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week - SPHL
- Pensacola Ice Flyers 2026-27 Season Tickets on Sale Now - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- SPHL Announces New Playoff Format - Peoria Rivermen
- SPHL Announces Expanded 3-5-5 Format for President's Cup Playoffs - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Expanded President's Cup Format - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.