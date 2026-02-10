Mayhem Claim Brandon Reller

Published on February 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they have successfully claimed forward Brandon Reller off of waivers.

Reller, 22, began the 2024-25 season with the Mayhem and had two assists in four games before being waived. He then spent the rest of the season in the FPHL, where he recorded 25 points (14 g, 11 a) in 42 games between the Athens Rock Lobsters and Blue Ridge Bobcats.

He began this season with Blue Ridge, leading the Bobcats in scoring with 34 points (12 g, 22 a) in 31 games at the time of his call-up to the Knoxville Ice Bears last week.

The Mayhem are on the road for the next two weeks, and return home for their annual School Day Game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Thursday, February 26 at 10:30 AM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







