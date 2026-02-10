Pensacola Ice Flyers 2026-27 Season Tickets on Sale Now

Published on February 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - Season tickets for the 2026-27 Ice Flyers season are officially on sale, and next year brings more hockey than ever with 30 home games at the Hangar. With the addition of an extra game, fans get even more value while the price per game stays the same, with overall pricing adjusted only to reflect the additional matchup.

Current season ticket holders can now review their seats and make changes, and season ticket packages are available to new fans. Flexible payment plans make it easy to lock in your seats with 2, 5, 7, and 10 month options, plus a full payment option. First payments begin March 15, and additional plans will continue to roll out throughout the offseason.

Fans who commit early can take advantage of exclusive incentives, including a chance for renewing members to win a free season ticket and a chance for new season ticket holders to win a free custom Ice Flyers jersey if they sign up before the end of February. From March 1 through March 14, fans who select a payment plan at any time before or during the promotion will be entered into our 14 Days of Giveaways, with daily chances to win authentic jerseys, signed memorabilia, and one of a kind Ice Flyers gear you cannot get anywhere else.

Not ready for the full season? Half season and flex ticket plans will launch this summer once next year's theme nights are announced, giving fans more ways to build the schedule that fits them best.

Secure your seats today and be part of another unforgettable season of Ice Flyers hockey.

Become a season ticket holder by clicking "Buy Tickets" at the top of our account manager page.

For more information contact Eric Kagdis at Eric@iceflyers.com or call our office at 850.466.3111.







SPHL Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.