Thunderbolts Host Havoc this Friday for Jurassic Night

Published on February 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: Coming off a strong week in which Evansville won 2 of 3 games, the Thunderbolts return to Ford Center to take on the Huntsville Havoc this Friday night for Jurassic Night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts ended the 12-game win streak of the Peoria Rivermen on Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory at Ford Center, with goals from Evan Miller and Derek Contessa along with a 22-save shutout performance in goal by Kristian Stead. On Friday night in Macon, the Thunderbolts defeated the Mayhem 3-1 behind a pair of goals from Isaac Chapman and one from Myles Abbate. The Thunderbolts held two one-goal leads on Saturday in Macon on goals from Jordan Simoneau and Scott Kirton, however the Mayhem prevailed 3-2.

The Week Ahead:

We're heading back to the prehistoric ages with our annual Jurassic Night this Friday, February 13th! Enjoy dino races on the ice and hard-hitting hockey! Feller Express will be in the building with animatronic dinosaurs to take pictures with before puck drop! For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Coming Soon:

Join us for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, February 21st at 7:00 pm for a powerful game dedicated to raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer. Wear purple, honor survivors, and help us fight together both on and off the ice. The players will wear specialty cancer jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game! Replica jerseys will be available at the merchandise stand outside of section 102! American Cancer Society will have signs available to honor a loved one for a recognition during the game! It's Sunday Funday presented by FC Tucker! Come celebrate your Sunday with us on February 22nd at 3:00 pm for all the fun at the Thunderbolts game! Enjoy an inflatable slide in the lobby brought to you by Legendary Inflatables! All game long we will be offering $3 hot dogs, popcorn, and soda!

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 22-11-6, 50 Points, 2nd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Austin Alger (20 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Austin Alger (39 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brian Wilson (16-8-5, .924 Save %)

Thunderbolts Season Record vs HSV: 2-2-1

The Havoc swept their two-game weekend on home ice against the Quad City Storm, beginning with a 5-2 victory on Friday as Matt Allen, Frank Trazzera, Austin Alger, Giovanni Procopio, and Cole Golka each scored a goal. The Havoc had to play catchup in Saturday's rematch, trailing 2-0 in the first period but coming back to win 4-2 behind a pair of goals from Josh Kestner and additional goals from Procopio and Alger.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 30 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 P, 14 PIM

- Connor Federkow (Worcester - ECHL)

- 13 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 6 PIM

Transactions:

-Wed. 2/4: D Beren Simard activated from Injured Reserve

Transactions:

-Wed. 2/4: D Beren Simard activated from Injured Reserve







