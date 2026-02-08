Thunderbolts Come up Just Short in Rematch with Mayhem

Macon, Ga.: After Evansville took a pair of leads in the first period, the Mayhem rallied to tie and then capitalized in the second period to take the lead, winning 3-2 over the Thunderbolts on Saturday night in Macon. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Friday, February 13th against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:00pm CT.

Evansville grabbed the first lead of the game at 7:54 of the first period, as Jordan Simoneau sniped a shot through from the near circle, assisted by Evan Miller and Keanan Stewart. The Mayhem came back to tie at 8:31, as Caleb Huffman scored on a partial breakaway. At 13:50, Evansville again took the lead at 2-1, as Scott Kirton scored on the rush off a great feed from Max Thiessen. The Mayhem however tied the game again on a power play, as Justin Kelley deflected a shot into the net at 16:24. In the second period, Keanan Stewart was hit from behind and high, and knocked into the Evansville bench, and in the following sequence, Matteo Ybarra scored on a breakaway amidst the chaos to give Macon their first lead, 3-2 at the 4:53 mark. Late in the second period, Stewart was awarded a penalty shot after being taken down on a breakaway, but was denied by goaltender Sebastian Resar. Evansville gained their only power play with 2:07 remaining in the third period and launched a 6-on-4 attack, but were unable to tie the game, finishing the week with 2 wins out of 3 games.

Simoneau and Kirton scored Evansville's goals, while Kristian Stead stopped 12 of 15 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Mayhem meet once more on Saturday, March 8th at Ford Center, with Macon now leading the regular season series 3-1, clinching the regular season series victory.

