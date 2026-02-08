Ice Bears Emerge Victorious in Overtime over Pensacola

Published on February 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Tim Kent scored at 1:52 of the overtime period, Carson Vance had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick, Stephen Mundinger made 42 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 2-1 at the Pensacola Bay Center Saturday night.

Kent ended the night when he received a pass in the left circle from Vance and slapped a one-timer between the pads of Billy Girard for his first goal as an Ice Bear after being acquired in a trade earlier this week.

Sam Rhodes scored for Pensacola with less than three minutes remaining in the third period to force overtime. Jason Brancheau stole the puck in the extra period at the blue line and raced towards the crease, forcing Cam Gaudette to restrain him and resulting in a holding penalty.

That set the stage for Kent's power play winner. The goal was his tenth of the season combined with stints in Fayetteville and Birmingham. Jimmy Soper had the secondary assist on the goal, giving him ten points in his last ten games.

Mundinger was tested early, denying Ethan Price on a breakaway with a kick save. He later waffleboarded away Sam Rhodes' open look from the right hash and made a pad save to deny Price from the slot. He held onto Dawson Sciarrino's drag shot from the right circle to keep the game scoreless at the end of the opening period.

Vance gave Knoxville the lead with a power play goal from the blue line midway through the second. Davide Gaeta exchanged the puck with Kent along the left-wing boards. Kent banked a pass back to Gaeta at the point and he slid the puck across to Vance. Vance teed off on the puck and sent it past the glove of Billy Girard for his fourth goal of the season.

Mundinger remained steady through the middle frame, swallowing Tyler Burnie's wrister from the right circle and padding away Shane Bull's attempt from a sharp angle to his left. He blocked Bull's point shot through traffic before Kup knocked away the rebound to preserve Knoxville's lead at the break.

The Ice Flyers nearly tied the game earlier in the third on the man advantage, but Troy Button blocked Andrew Poulias' shot from the slot and blocked another from Zack Jones with Mundinger out of the crease and the net open.

The two teams continue a stretch of four consecutive games against one another when Pensacola visits the Knoxville Civic Coliseum next Friday.







