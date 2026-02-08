Bulls Avoid Season Series Sweep, Defeat Marksmen

Published on February 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL fell 4-2 to the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday night.

The Marksmen came out with a much better start to open the game, outshooting the Bulls 10-8 in the opening frame, but neither team found the back of the net.

Arkhip Ledziankou opened the scoring in the middle period at 5:54, with the helpers coming from CJ Walker and Drake Glover. Cayden Cahill evened things up at 17:16, potting home a rebound set up by Ryan Lieth and John Moncovich, making it 1-1 through two periods of play.

Macgregor Sinclair put the Bulls back in front 3:49 into the frame, with assists coming from Kevin Sadovski and Cole Jungwirth to make it 2-1. Colin Tracy extended the lead at 6:57 off of assists from CJ Walker and Arkhip Ledziankou, making it 3-1. Trey Fechko brought the game within one on a power play tally at 11:30, with Cooper Fensterstock and Blake Holmes grabbing the helpers. Arkhip Ledziankou tallied his second of the night at 14:17, set up by Drake Glover and CJ Walker to secure the 4-2 final.

Fayetteville went 1-of-3 on the power play and 2-of-2 on the penalty kill. Mason Beaupit stopped 22-of-26 shot attempts in the Marksmen effort and Hayden Stewart stopped 26-of-28 in the Bulls win.

The Marksmen are back in action on Friday, Feb. 13, as they take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on the road. Puck drop from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia is set for 7:05 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville is back to home action on Friday, Feb. 20, playing host to the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Beach Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







