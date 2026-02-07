Game Preview: February 7 vs Knoxville

Published on February 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - After falling to the Ice Bears 1-0 last night, the Ice Flyers return to home ice tonight looking to even the weekend series on Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hill-Kelly.

Less Than 3,000 Tickets Remain:Get Tickets online

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

TONIGHT'S PROMO INFORMATION

Military Appreciation Night Sponsors

Tonight's game is presented by Hill-Kelly, our Game Sponsor and Platinum Military Sponsor, whose dedication to veterans, active-duty military, and our Gulf Coast community makes Military Appreciation Night possible.

We're proud to recognize PenAir Credit Union, our Platinum Military sponsor, for their strong commitment to supporting local families, service members, and the Ice Flyers organization.

Thank you to Gold Military sponsor Genes Flooring for their continued support of the Ice Flyers and for helping us honor the brave men and women who serve our community and country.

50/50 RAFFLE - ENTER NOW!

The jackpot grows all game long, giving one lucky fan the chance to take home half the pot while supporting programs that positively impact our local community. The earlier you enter, the bigger the prize can grow!

Purchase online at iff5050.org (available anywhere in Florida) or buy in person above Sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission. Get your tickets now and join the excitement while supporting Pensacola Mardi Gras!

SHIRT-OFF-HIS-BACK RAFFLE FEATURING #74 captain ethan price

Take your shot at an authentic game-worn Pensacola Ice Flyers jersey during tonight's game with our Shirt Off His Back raffle featuring #74 Captain Ethan Price's Military Appreciation Jersey. This raffle has moved online to DASH, so fans can enter from anywhere for their chance to win. You do not need to be present to claim your prize!

One winner will be selected at the end of the 2nd intermission and announced on the ribbon during the 3rd period. If you're in attendance, you can claim your jersey immediately following the game. If not, winners will be contacted directly after the drawing.

Season Ticket Holders: Redeem your vouchers for free entries at the Coca-Cola Concierge above Section 111.

Purchase Raffle Tickets

ONLINE AND LIVE JERSEY AUCTIONS

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of tonight's game! Our online auctions are now open for bidding on DASH, featuring exclusive game-worn items you won't find anywhere else. Plus, stick around after the game for our live auction in Sections 103 & 104, where select jerseys from tonight's game will go up for grabs. Whether you're bidding online or in person, this is your opportunity to take home a truly one-of-a-kind, game-worn jersey.

Bid Now on DASH!

POST-GAME SKATE WITH PLAYERS

After the game wraps up, join us on the ice for our postgame skate! Players who are not participating in the live auction will be out on the ice skating with fans, signing autographs, and taking photos. It's the perfect way to end the night. Get up close with the team and make a memory you'll never forget!

Get Tickets Before it's too late

JOIN IN ON OUR LIGHT SHOWS!

Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.







SPHL Stories from February 7, 2026

Game Preview: February 7 vs Knoxville - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.