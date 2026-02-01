Ice Flyers Edge Marksmen, 4-3
Published on January 31, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers bounced back in spectacular fashion on Saturday night, defeating the Fayetteville Marksmen 4-3 in front of a roaring crowd of 7,090 at the Hangar for Mardi Gras Night presented by Pensacola Mardi Gras.
The Marksmen struck first when former Ice Flyer Sam Dabrowski opened the scoring. Captain Ethan Price responded midway through the first period, tying the game 1-1 heading into the first intermission. Marcus Fechko gave Fayetteville the lead with the lone goal of the second period, putting the Ice Flyers in a 2-1 hole entering the final frame.
The third period belonged to Pensacola. Mike Moran, Zack Bross, and Tim Faulkner each found the back of the net, propelling the Ice Flyers to a 4-2 lead. Trey Fechko brought the Marksmen within one at 4-3, but the Ice Flyers held strong to secure the victory and avenge Friday night's loss.
The Ice Flyers return to action next week for Adult Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola and Military Appreciation Night presented by Hilly Kelly.
Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks from this weekend on DASH.
Scoring Summary
First Period
FAY 1, PEN 0
6:12 Sam Dabrowski - Head, Anzai
FAY 1, PEN 1
9:11 Ethan Price (6) - Moran, Poellinger
Shots on goal: FAY 8, PEN 19
Second Period
FAY 2, PEN 1
18:09 Marcus Fechko - Head
Shots on Goal: FAY 10, PEN 11
Third Period
FAY 2, PEN 2
2:11 Mike Moran (7) - Bull, Aromatario
FAY 2, PEN 3
8:10 Zack Bross (7) - Poellinger, Bull
FAY 2, PEN 4
12:31 Tim Faulkner (3) - Unassisted
FAY 3, PEN 4
13:07 Trey Fechko - M. Fechko, Moncovich
Shots on Goal: FAY 8, PEN 9
Total Shots on Goal: FAY 26, PEN 39
