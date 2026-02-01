Latinovich Makes 35 Saves as Rivermen Blank Havoc, 1-0

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Peoria Rivermen (28-8-1) improved their winning streak to 12 consecutive games, thanks to goaltender Nick Latinovich and his 35-save shutout. Because of him, the Rivermen blanked the Huntsville Havoc (20-11-6) 1-0 at Roto-Rooter Ice at Propst Arena on Saturday night. Michael McChesney was the only scorer for the Rivermen.

Still perfect in 2026, Peoria's 12-game winning streak is tied for second all-time in the SPHL and two shy of the current league record of 14 set by the Rivermen in 2015-16. The Rivermen are in firm control of first place in the SPHL standings and will travel to Evansville, Indiana, for a mid-week matchup with the Thunderbolts at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 4.

FIRST PERIOD

Both Peoria and Huntsville battled it out in the first period, with both sides getting several sustained offensive shifts that yielded high-quality chances. However, both goaltenders, Nick Latinovich for Peoria and Brian Wilson for Huntsville, stood tall in the first period. Despite having two of the top offenses in the SPHL on the ice, neither side could find the back of the net in the first 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

Like the first period, both sides had quality chances in the second period. Both the Rivermen and the Havoc struck goalposts and cross-bars, but no one could strike netting as Latinovich and Wilson continued their goaltenders' duel through the second period. After a combined 45 shots in the first period, both teams were scoreless heading into the third.

THIRD PERIOD

With how good both goaltenders were playing, it seemed like some kind of bounce would be the only way for either side to score. It turns out that was exactly what it took. A ring in for the Rivermen while on the power play took a funny hop off the end boards and rode the top of the wall to in behind the net. As Wilson came in behind to try and play the puck, it fell off the wall and rolled between Wilson's legs and right to a waiting McChesney right at the side of the net. Wilson, caught out of position, wa s powerless to stop the SPHL's leading scorer from depositing the puck into a wide-open net to secure Peoria's first power-play goal of the weekend and the only goal of the game. Huntsville came on strong in the final ten minutes of regulation, aided by a late power play, but Latinovich and the Rivermen held firm and did not allow the Havoc to tie the game.







