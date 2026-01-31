Finstrom, Bourgeois Suspended

The SPHL announced earlier today that Roanoke forward Noah Finstrom has been suspended for two games, and Roanoke defenseman Fabrice Bourgeois has been suspended for one game.

Finstrom's suspension falls under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized interference infraction at 9:56 of the third period of last night's game against the Storm. Finstrom will miss Roanoke's games tonight against Quad City and Knoxville on February 5, and will be eligible to return against Peoria on February 6.

Bourgeois's suspension also falls under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized kneeing infraction at 17:51 of the third period of last night's game against the Storm. Bourgeois will miss Roanoke's game tonight against Quad City, and will be eligible to return against Knoxville on February 5.

