Marksmen Downed by Ice Flyers Third Period Surge

Published on January 31, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 4-3 to the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday night.

Sam Dabrowski potted home a backdoor feed from Sam Anzai and Kyler Head 6:12 into the first period, putting the Marksmen up 1-0. Ethan Price answered back at 9:11, with Mike Moran and Laudon Poellinger grabbing the assists, evening the score 1-1 to round out the first period.

Late into the second period, Marcus Fechko was left alone in the slot, regaining the lead at 18:09, assisted by Kyler Head to make it 2-1.

Mike Moran found the back of the net 2:11 into the final frame, set up by Shane Bull and Nicholas Aromatario, evening the score 2-2. Zack Bross put the Ice Flyers in front, set up by Laudon Poellinger and Shane Bull at 8:10, making it 3-2. Tim Faulkner would extend the lead at 12:31, making it 4-2. Trey Fechko struck with a power play tally at 13:07 off of a dish from Marcus Fechko and John Moncovich, securing the 4-3 final.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, Feb. 6 for Mardi Gras Night as they're set to take on the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







SPHL Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.