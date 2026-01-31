Saturday Night's Ice Bears Game Moved to Sunday at 2 PM

The Knoxville Ice Bears home game scheduled for Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. has been moved to Sunday afternoon for a 2 o'clock puck drop at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The decision comes in conjunction with the organization and the City of Knoxville following a snowfall late Friday night into Saturday morning across the Knoxville area.

Knoxville's opponent, the Macon Mayhem is already in town. The two teams played at the Civic Coliseum Friday night.

"We appreciate the city and the staff at the Civic Coliseum for working with us to ensure the safety of our fans, staff, team and opponents," said Ice Bears President and CEO Mike Murray. "We understand changing a game on such short notice can alter weekend plans for many of our fans, but we believe in prioritizing the safety of our community to allow everyone to enjoy the game on Sunday."

Tickets purchased for Saturday's game will be honored at the Civic Coliseum for the new start time on Sunday. Fans with questions may reach out to the Ice Bears Director of Ticket Sales Josh Shaffer at josh@knoxvilleicebears.com.







