Gaeta, Tobey Activated Ahead of Home Weekend

January 30, 2026

The Knoxville Ice Bears have activated forward Davide Gaeta and defenseman Cam Tobey from injured reserve ahead of Friday night's home game against Macon, Head Coach John Gurskis confirmed Friday morning. In addition, forward Dawson McKinney has been placed on 14-day injured reserve.

Gaeta is in his first season in Knoxville after spending the previous two seasons in the FPHL. Before coming to America, he spent the entirety of his amateur and early pro career in his native Switzerland. He has appeared in 25 games for the Ice Bears this season, scoring four goals and adding nine assists. His third period goal on Dec. 19 against Birmingham proved to be the game-winner as Knoxville held on to defeat the Bulls 3-2.

Tobey is in his second year with the Ice Bears after arriving in Knoxville as a rookie to begin the 2024-25 season. He played in 46 games last season, notching four goals and six assists and also appeared in five playoff games. He's appeared in 12 games this year, scoring one goal and adding three assists. Prior to Knoxville, he played collegiately at Anna Maria College in his home state of Massachusetts.

McKinney is in his third year as a pro. He led Knoxville in goals in each of the previous two seasons and finished fifth in the league with 25 scores last year. He made his ECHL debut earlier this season with Greensboro, appearing in two games for the Gargoyles. He has two goals and three assists in eight games this year, landing himself on the scoresheet in each of his last three appearances.

The Ice Bears host the Mayhem tonight at the Civic Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.







