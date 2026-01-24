Ice Bears Rally in 3rd, Win in Overtime, 4-3

Published on January 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Brayden Stannard scored at 2:10 of the overtime period for his second goal of the night and the Knoxville Ice Bears rallied to beat the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-3 in overtime Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Knoxville is now 3-0-1 in its last four games. Tyler Williams and Ryan Kuzmich also scored for Knoxville. Carson Vance had three assists in his 200th SPHL game and Stephen Mundinger made 40 saves in his 100th career pro game, all in the SPHL.

Stannard ended the contest when he belted a one-timer top shelf over Logan Flodell short-side from the right circle for his fifth goal of the season. Vance collected the puck at the left point and skated to center blue before sliding a pass into the right circle. Dawson McKinney charged through the right circle on the rush earlier in overtime to force Tyler Burnie into a slashing minor that put Knoxville on the man advantage.

Stannard scored the only goal of the opening period when his one-timer beat Flodell at 1:51. With Knoxville on the power play, Jared Westcott fed the puck up the seam back to the blue line to Vance, who crossed it over to Stannard in the right circle. Stannard connected on the strike for his fourth goal of the season.

Pensacola tied the game when Andrew Poulias' shot from the right circle was blocked back to him and his second look found its way past Stephen Mundinger at 1:36 of the second.

Williams gave Knoxville the lead when he and Dawson McKinney broke into the zone on an odd-man rush. Williams skated to the right circle and beat Flodell down low for his ninth of the season.

Sam Rhodes and Nicholas Aromatario scored 40 seconds apart to give Pensacola its first lead of the night into the second intermission.

Kuzmich tied the game for Knoxville at 9:36 of the third. Jimmy Soper won a face-off in the left circle and Kuzmich swept across to the slot before sending the puck between Flodell's pads. Flodell made 25 stops for Pensacola.

The two teams will play again Saturday afternoon at the Civic Coliseum.







