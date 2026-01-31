SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Roanoke's Noah Finstrom

Roanoke's Noah Finstrom has been suspended for two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized interference infraction at 9:56 of the third period of Game 172, Quad City at Roanoke, played on Friday, January 30.

Finstrom will miss Roanoke's games tonight against Quad City and Knoxville on February 5.

Roanoke's Fabrice Bourgeois

Roanoke's Fabrice Bourgeois has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized kneeing infraction at 17:51 of the third period of Game 172, Quad City at Roanoke, played on Friday, January 30.

Bourgeois will miss Roanoke's game tonight against Quad City.

Pensacola's Cooper Jones

Pensacola's Cooper Jones has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 176, Fayetteville at Pensacola, played on Friday, January 30.

At 6:39 of the third period, Jones was assessed a minor penalty for kneeing.

Jones will miss Pensacola's game tonight against Fayetteville.







