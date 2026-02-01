Havoc Fall Late in Narrow 1-0 Loss to Rivermen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc came up just short Saturday night, falling to the Peoria Rivermen in a tight contest decided by a third-period power-play goal.

The first period was scoreless, though both teams made 9 shots on goal. Strong penalty killing and defensive play kept the game locked at zero through the opening frame.

The second period continued at an intense pace. While the Havoc had a strong chance with a power-play opportunity at 11:42, the Rivermen successfully killed the penalty, sending the game into the third period still scoreless.

The contest turned physical midway through the third, highlighted by a fight at 9:02 when Gio Procopio dropped the gloves with a Peoria defenseman. Gio Procopio was also assessed an instigator penalty, giving Peoria a power play. The Rivermen capitalized at 9:54, scoring the game's lone goal on the man advantage. Huntsville pushed for the equalizer late and earned a power play at 12:38, but could not break through.

Brian Wilson stopped 30-of-31 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Quad City Storm on Friday, February 6 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







