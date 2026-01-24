Havoc Strike First and Last, Take 3-2 OT Victory over Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Huntsville Havoc secured a close-fought overtime win over the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday afternoon.

Much like the day before, the first period started off calm. At 11:57, Cole Golka, backed by Cole Reginato and Josh Kestner, opened scoring and got the Havoc ahead. Quickly building offensive momentum, Austin Alger found the back of the net less than two minutes later, giving Huntsville a two-goal lead by end of the opening period.

Outshooting the Marksmen 10-8, the Havoc maintained the pressure in the middle frame. Fayetteville scored on the power play at 4:46, making it a one-goal game and catching up.

The last period saw the Marksmen complete their comeback. After a one-time shot at 7:39 they pulled even, bringing the score to 2-2. Each team battled for the upper hand, but the game went into overtime for a second day in a row.

At 1:41, Lincoln Erne, assisted by Josh Kestner and Austin Alger, sealed the Havoc's first overtime win of the season.

Dysen Skinner stopped 20-of-22 shots to secure the win. Huntsville went 0-for-1 on the power play.

The Havoc will return home for their next game against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, January 30 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







