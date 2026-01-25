Dawgs Start Hot, Finish Strong in 3-2 Win at Macon

MACON, GA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (18-14-3) bounced back in a big way and held on for a road win on Saturday night, taking down the Macon Mayhem (13-13-6) with 3-2 victory at the Macon Coliseum. Travis Broughman netted the game-winner late in the game, Andrew Harley and Jordan Rosenbaum added goals, and Austyn Roudebush saved 26-of-28 shots faced in net for the Dawgs to earn the weekend split in Georgia.

It was a red-hot start for the Dawgs, with two fast tallies after the puck dropped on Saturday. Rosenbaum received a pass at the right-wing dot from Joe Widmar who was in Macon trapezoid, and Rosenbaum's one-time snipe rattled into the back of the net at 1:50 to put Roanoke in front. Harley would add another, after he snagged a pass from Travis Broughman, wiggled down the left-wing wall, and uncorked a missile off the bottom of the crossbar and in to make it 2-0 at 6:42. Macon would answer at 9:30, as Jake Goldowski tapped home a loose puck in front of the Roanoke net at 9:30. Two late power play chances in the period for the Dawgs came up empty, but Roanoke would take the 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Both teams had a plethora of chances in the second period, with Roanoke outshooting Macon 14-9 in the frame. The Dawgs had a third power play chance in the contest come up empty in the first few minutes of the period, but were able to kill off the lone power play chance in favor of the Mayhem. Fantastic goaltending from both sides kept the game at the same scoreline of 2-1, while some fireworks after the final whistle to end the period would lead to Roanoke's Fabrice Bourgeois and Macon's Matteo Ybarra starting the final 20 minutes in the penalty box with minor penalties for roughing.

The third period began with 4-on-4 action after the penalties after the end of the prior frame, and the Dawgs would get two more power plays within the first seven minutes of the final period of regulation. Roanoke continued to struggle on the man-advantage, which allowed the Mayhem a chance to find the tying goal. Alex Cohen redirected a long-range shot by Caleb Huffman at 9:27 to tie the score at 2-2 for Macon, then it was Roanoke's turn to need clutch penalty kills. Consecutive penalties by the Dawgs gave the Mayhem a pair of power plays, but Roanoke kept the game tied and got back to full strength. With just over three minutes remaining, Harley was able to spring Gustav Müller up the right-wing wall from the Roanoke blue line to the Macon zone, and Müller won a 1-on-1 race to the puck. Broughman hauled up ahead to make it a 2-on-1 chance for the Dawgs, and he finished off Müller's centering pass with a silky backhanded goal to give Roanoke a 3-2 lead at 16:50. The Dawgs held off Macon's late efforts to find a tying goal, as Roanoke clinched the head-to-head season series with the victory tonight.

Josh Boyko stopped 27-of-30 shots faced in net for Macon. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Mayhem went 0-for-3 on their chances.

