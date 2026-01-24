Marksmen Earn Point, Fall to Havoc

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 3-2 in overtime to the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday afternoon.

Cole Golka struck first, 11:57 into the period, set up by Cole Reginato and Josh Kestner to put the Havoc up 1-0. Austin Alger added to the lead at 13:43, making it 2-0.

Marcus Fechko capitalized on a power play goal at 4:56, set up by John Moncovich who picked up his 100th career point and Sam Dabrowski, cutting the lead to 2-1 for the lone goal of the period.

Sam Dabrowski picked up a goal of his own at 7:39, set up by Matt Wiesner, for the lone goal of the final frame to make it 2-2, sending the game into overtime.

Lincoln Erne potted the game winner 1:41 into the extra frame, set up by Josh Kestner and Austin Alger to secure the 3-2 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 20-of-23 in the Marksmen effort and Dysen Skinner stopped 20-of-22 in the Havoc win.

The Marksmen are back on the road to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, Jan. 30. Puck drop from the Pensacola Bay Center is set for 8:05 p.m. EST.

Fayetteville returns home on Friday, Feb. 6 for Mardi Gras Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







