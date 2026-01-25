Cohen Shines as Mayhem Lose Heartbreaker to Rail Yard Dawgs

Published on January 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem were able to battle back from a two goal deficit in their flashy Star Wars jerseys, but lost a heartbreaker at home to the Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs 3-2.

Roanoke got off to a fast start, scoring on the first shot of the game by Jordan Rosenbaum. The Mayhem took some time after the goal to find their legs, but once they did, they started to shoot the puck. Once it looked like Macon was building momentum, it all came to a sudden halt when Andrew Harley sent a shot from the boards that beat Josh Boyko over the shoulder. 2 shots, 2 goals for Roanoke in the first eight minutes. Macon responded with more relentless pressure and increased physicality. At 10:30 in the period, Michael Krupinski sent a shot that had a juicy bounce off the endboards, and chaos ensued with Jake Goldowski eventually putting the puck in the net to cut the lead in half. Neither team would score the rest of the period, but Macon would kill off two penalties in the back half of the period that were key in generating some high-danger chances.

The second period was about as entertaining a period as you could get without any goals scored. Both teams traded chances throughout the period, which only increased the intensity. When the intensity increased, so did the physicality. Roanoke had an early power play off a Conor Witherspoon tripping call that the Mayhem killed off. A little bit later, and perhaps their best scoring opportunity of the period, the Mayhem were able to create a lot of chaos around Roudebush, making him make multiple point-blank saves that led to a big scrum after the whistle that led to a Macon power play. Roanoke was able to kill off their penalty, and from there, both teams traded more chances and breakaways, but to no success. Macon's Matteo Ybarra and Roanoke's Fabrice Bourgeois both received delay of game penalties after the time expired. The score was still 2-1 after the second period in an entertaining goalie battle.

The third period started 4-on-4 for 54 seconds when Justin Kelley was called for a high-sticking penalty. The Mayhem were able to kill the penalty and try to push the play still down one goal. Not much later, Krupinski was called for a roughing penalty after his frustrations with a no-call by the officials, putting the Mayhem back on the penalty kill. Roanoke had their best chances and best power play but went 0-6 against the stout Macon penalty kill. Luck seemed to turn when Alex Cohen was able to tip one past Roudebush on a Caleb Huffman shot from the point to tie the game at 2 with 10:33 left in the game. Just 31 seconds later, the Mayhem would go on the power play after a rare goaltender penalty by Roudebush and look rather dangerous with all the momentum, but could not score. Luckily, they were able to go back on the power play 30 seconds after the previous penalty expired. Macon continued to create chances, but Roudebush stood tall for the Dawgs, deflating the momentum a little bit. In a surprising sequence with 3:10 remaining, Roanoke's Travis Broughman was sent on a breakaway, which he did not miss to give Roanoke the late 3-2 lead. Macon would pull the goaltender, but a penalty with 24 seconds left killed their chances.

The Mayhem are on the road next weekend to close out January against the Knoxville Ice Bears and then return home Thursday, February 5, to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Thirsty Thursday. Don't miss the action, guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com!







SPHL Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.