Macon Claims Rosenbaum from Roanoke

Published on January 27, 2026

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they have successfully claimed defenseman Jordan Rosenbaum off of waivers.

Rosenbaum was waived by Roanoke on Monday following their two-game series in Macon, where he scored a goal in the first period of Saturday's game.

Rosenbaum, 25, from Pittsburgh, Pa., is in his first season of professional hockey after a four-year career at NCAA-division III SUNY-Brockport. In his time there, Rosenbaum amassed 18 points (3 g, 15 a) in 84 games on the blue line for the Golden Eagles.

Beginning the season in the FPHL with the Athens Rock Lobsters, Rosenbaum had nine points (1 g, 8 a) in 14 games before an eight-game stint with the Biloxi Breakers, adding another three assists. He was then called up by Roanoke, where he scored two goals and added another assist in the ten games he played with the Rail Yard Dawgs.

