Kelley Scores Twice as Mayhem Win in Knoxville

Published on January 30, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

(KNOXVILLE, Tenn.) - The Mayhem tied the game with less than a second to go in the second period, and Justin Kelley's two-goal third period sealed a 3-1 comeback win in Knoxville.

Chances came early and often for both sides in the first period, with each team having Grade-A chances right off the bat. Josh Boyko was saved by the crossbar a couple of times to keep the game scoreless. The Mayhem killed a 5-on-3 penalty, and then failed to capitalize on a power play of their own as the first period ended scoreless.

Seventeen seconds into the second period, Jason Brancheau capitalized on poor puck management by the Mayhem and roofed a spinning backhand shot past Boyko for the game's first goal. The Mayhem had three power play opportunities in the middle frame, and failed on the first two, but Caleb Huffman potted a one-timer off a rebound from Ice Bears goaltender Stephen Mundinger to tie the game for the Mayhem with 0.7 seconds to go in the period for a power play goal.

In the third, Justin Kelley cleaned up the rebound from a point shot to take a 2-1 lead with just 1:44 gone in the period. As the teams traded chances, Macon parked the bus and didn't allow much in the way of high-danger looks for Knoxville. Kelley eventually scored the empty net goal to seal the win and cap off his first multi-goal performance of the season.

