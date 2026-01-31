Shootout Stings Havoc in 2-1 Loss to Peoria

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc fell short to the Peoria Rivermen in a shootout after a highly contested defensive battle.

The Havoc wasted no time to jump ahead at 2:25 of the first period when Lincoln Erne, assisted by Josh Kestner and Phil Elgstam opened the scoring. Peoria pressed for an equalizer, outshooting Huntsville 11-10 in the opening frame, but the Havoc carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Tensions rose in the second period as penalties piled up on both sides. Peoria eventually broke through at 13:07 to tie the game at 1-1. The period grew increasingly physical, highlighted by a game misconduct late in the frame. Despite multiple strong chances, neither team could find the go-ahead goal before the second break.

The third period featured fast-paced, defensive hockey as both teams continued to battle for control. Each side generated quality chances but were turned aside by strong goaltending, keeping the game locked at one through regulation.

Neither team scored during overtime, sending the contest to a shootout.

The Havoc and Peoria traded goals in the opening round, and after several scoreless attempts, the Rivermen delivered the deciding goal to give them a 2-1 shootout victory.

Brian Wilson stopped 32-of-33 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday, January 31 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







