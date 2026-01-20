Havoc Fight Hard But Bulls Control Tempo

Published on January 19, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc squared off in an intense, physical matchup against the Birmingham Bulls on Monday afternoon, handing over the Yellowhammer in tough 6-3 defeat.

The first period set the tone with multiple stoppages and penalties on both sides. Birmingham got on the board at 10:20, capitalizing on a power play. Just under 20 seconds later, the Havoc answered shorthanded as Gio Procopio broke free and beat their goalie to even the score. Tensions spiked, highlighted by a flurry of roughing minors as both teams pushed the pace.

The Bulls regained control early into the second period, scoring at 3:03. Frank Trazzera dropped the gloves with a Bulls forward two minutes later, resulting in a matching pair of fighting majors. Birmingham found the back of the net again at 5:47, extending their lead to 3-1. Jaxon Camp, assisted by Austin Alger and Gehrig Lindberg, converted on a pass and cut down on the deficit. The Bulls answered once more on the power play at 16:26, restoring a two-goal cushion. The middle frame ended with a large scrum at the final horn, resulting in multiple penalties and game misconducts on both benches.

Pushing back early in the third period, the Havoc cut the deficit down to one just 55 seconds in. Phil Elgstam, supported by Connor Galloway and Austin Alger, scored on a 5-on-3 power play that spilled over from the late second period fight. Huntsville continued to press, but the Bulls buried an insurance goal at 7:26. Sealing it with an empty-net goal at 19:27, the Bulls secured their 6-3 victory.

Brian Wilson stopped 32-of-37 shots. Huntsville went 1-for-1 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Friday, January 23 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at the Crown Coliseum.







SPHL Stories from January 19, 2026

