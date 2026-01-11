Havoc Run out of Time, Fall 3-2, Against Thunderbolts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc battled to tie the game late, but could not swing the scoreboard a second night in a row, falling narrowly to the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Tensions started off high in the first period, spilling over from the day before. Cole Reginato, assisted by Dom Procopio and Lincoln Erne, got the Havoc on the board at 10:27.

The Thunderbolts answered early into the second period, tying the game. After a slashing and delay of game penalty against the Havoc, the Thunderbolts pulled ahead during their 5-on-3 advantage, taking a 2-1 lead.

Going into the last period down by one, the Havoc fought for puck possession. At 12:57, the Thunderbolts extended their lead, increasing the pressure. With the help of Ethan Lindsay, Cole Reginato put a puck behind the opposing goalie, making it a one-goal game. The Havoc battled over the remaining four minutes, but could not find the equalizer in time.

Brian Wilson stopped 24-of-27 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Friday, January 16 against the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.







