Marksmen Downed by Ice Bears' Late Rally

Published on January 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 4-1 to the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday night.

It was a goaltender's duel throughout the first period, as neither team found the back of the net. Knoxville led the shot column 10-7.

Ryan Lieth opened up the scoring 4:49 in the middle frame, potting home a loose puck on a netfront scramble, set up by Matt Wiesner and Tim Kim to put the Marksmen up 1-0 for the lone second period goal.

Derek Osik evened the scoring with a deflection at 8:05, with Carson Vance setting up the initial shot and Kyle Soper picking up the secondary assist, making it 1-1. Tyler Williams snuck home a wrister at 9:07, with Brayden Stannard and Blake Tosto picking up the helpers, putting the Ice Bears up 2-1. Jimmy Soper caught a pass from Tyler Williams, sending it into the empty net at 16:57, extending the Ice Bears lead to 3-1. Jared Westcott potted another empty netter at 18:49, assisted by Jason Brancheau and Jarret Kup, securing the 4-1 final.

Mason Beaupit stopped 23-of-25 shots faced in the Marksmen effort and Stephen Mundinger stopped 25-of-26 in the Ice Bears win.

Fayetteville is back on the road to take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, Jan. 16th. Puck drop from the Berglund Center is set for 7:05 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return to home action on Friday, Jan. 23rd to take on the Huntsville Havoc for Around The World Night presented by KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







