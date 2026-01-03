Marksmen Downed by Mayhem in Late Rally

Published on January 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

MACON, GA - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 3-2 in overtime to the Macon Mayhem on Friday night.

Sam Anzai opened up the scoring 2:05 into the first period with his fifth of the season, set up by Paul Maust, putting the Marksmen up 1-0. Kyler Head jammed home a centering feed from Sam Dabrowski and Matt Wiesner at 11:06, making it 2-0, rounding out the first period scoring, where Macon goaltender Sebastian Resar went in to replace Josh Boyko.

Macon turned up the pressure in the middle frame, outshooting Fayetteville 13-8, but neither team found the back of the net.

Haydon Ford put the Mayhem on the board late, making it 2-1, set up by Conor Witherspoon and Connor May at 14:36 of the final frame. John Kaljian would even up the scoring, 2-2 at 15:39, set up by Jake Goldowski and Alex Cohen, sending the game into overtime.

The overtime winner came from Michael Herrera at the 3:38 mark, set up by Connor May and Alex Cohen to secure the 3-2 final.

Mason Beaupit stopped 32-of-35 in the Marksmen effort, with Sebastian Resar stopping 24-of-24 in relief for the Mayhem win.

The two teams will square off again tomorrow night, with puck drop from the Macon Centreplex set for 6 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns home on Friday, Jan. 9, against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







