Bremner Earns 200th Win as Dawgs Topple First-Place Pensacola in 4-2 Road Win

Published on January 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (15-9-3) grinded their way to a massive road victory on Friday night, as Roanoke prevailed with a 4-2 road win over the first-place Pensacola Ice Flyers (16-6-3) at the Pensacola Bay Center. Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner became just the eighth coach in SPHL history to record 200 wins. Noah Finstrom and Travis Broughman each had one goal and one assist, Chris Mott and Matt O'Dea added goals, Joe Widmar had two assists, while rookie Gabe Rosek stopped 33-of-35 shots in his SPHL debut for the Dawgs in notching his first career win in the league.

Both teams started a bit slow in the first period, but the game picked up a bit after each squad conceded a quick penalty. Finstrom was called for tripping at 8:34, only for the Ice Flyers to commit a tripping penalty just 26 seconds later, leading to some short power play chances and over 90 seconds of 4-on-4 action. The Dawgs would receive their first full power play chance at 12:34 and generated some good looks, but the lone goal of the opening frame came at 16:02. Broughman and Widmar forced a Pensacola turnover behind the home net, and Widmar quickly fed Finstrom from the trapezoid to the low slot for a one-time finish by Finstrom to give the Dawgs a 1-0 lead. Finstrom nearly added another in the final two minutes of the period, but Roanoke took the one-goal cushion into the first intermission.

The game opened up in the second period, as the Ice Flyers looked to kickstart their offense after registering just five shots on net in the first frame. Pensacola's tying goal actually came during a Roanoke power play, as a breakaway tuck by Andrew Poulias made it 1-1 at 3:44. The Ice Flyers had the momentum the next few minutes, and nearly took the lead before Roanoke's Trey Deloury came up with a big goal line clearance. The Dawgs would jump back in front on another turnover forced by the forecheck, as Widmar and Finstrom pried the puck loose and found Broughman in the low slot for a quick release shot off the post and in at 12:38. Roanoke would add on at 14:44, as a shot from the right point by Jordan Rosenbaum got redirected by Mott into the net to give the Dawgs a 3-1 lead. That score would hold heading to the final frame of regulation.

Pensacola threw everything it had at the Dawgs in the last 20 minutes, outshooting the Dawgs 15-1 in the third period. Zack Bross would bring the Ice Flyers within one on a snipe from the left-wing circle at 7:40, and from then on, the Dawgs desperately tried to hold on. Rosek made some clutch saves, and O'Dea was finally able to seal the win with 15 seconds left on a length-of-the-ice empty net shot that gave the Dawgs a 4-2 win. It marked the third straight victory for the Dawgs, and only Roanoke's second regulation win at first-place Pensacola since March 2018.

Logan Flodell stopped 18-of-21 shots faced in net for Pensacola. The Dawgs went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Ice Flyers went 0-for-2 on their chances.

