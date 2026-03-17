Dawgs Add Cyprian, Make Two Additional Moves

Published on March 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that forward Nicholas Cyprian has signed a player tryout contract with the team. Additionally the team has placed forward Cade Helmer on waivers and Matt Carlson has been placed on team suspension, the team has retained his rights as he returns back to school.

Cyprian played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Chatham University (NCAA DIII). The Aledo, Texas native appeared in 105 games tallying 46 goals, 77 assists and 82 penalty minutes in his college career and was named Player of the Year in the 2024-25 season. Cyprian spent 3 games with the Peoria Rivermen prior to coming to Roanoke. He will wear number 25 for the Dawgs.

The six-foot-two forward appeared in four games for Roanoke. Helmer played two seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of New England (NCAA III) before transferring to Lebanon Valley College (NCAA III), where he also spent two seasons. The Hershey, Pennsylvania native appeared in 64 career NCAA games, tallying 14 goals, 36 assists and 51 penalty minutes between the two schools.

Carlson signed with the Dawgs earlier this month, tallying two goals in five games for Roanoke. The Delmar, New York native played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Wilkes University (NCAA III). The five-foot-eleven forward appeared in 91 career NCAA games, securing 39 goals, 35 assists and 40 penalty minutes while at Wilkes University.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road next weekend to take on the Huntsville Havoc in a two game weekend set from the Von Braun Center. The first game will be Friday night, March 20th at 8:00 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single-game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







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