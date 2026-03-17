Quad City's Zane Steeves Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on March 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Zane Steeves of the Quad City Storm has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for March 9-15.

Steeves went 2-0-0, posting a 1.88 goals against average and a 0.925 save percentage in helping the Storm to a pair of bonus hockey road wins over Fayetteville.

On Friday, Steeves stopped 26 of 27 shots, including three in overtime, to lead Quad City to a 2-1 win over Fayetteville. The following night, Steeves made 23 saves, four of them in overtime, and stopped five of six shootout attempts as the Storm downed the Marksmen 4-3.

Now in his sixth professional season, the Red Deer, AB native is currently third in the SPHL in wins (18), minutes, and saves, while ranking seventh with a 2.46 goals against average. Steeves previously earned Warrior SPHL Goaltender of the Month honors for December, when he appeared in five games, going 4-0-0 with one shutout, and posted a 1.42 goals against average, and a 0.953 save percentage, both league-bests.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Drake Glover, Birmingham (2 gp, 4g, 2a, four-goal game), Ben Schultheis, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 2a), Eric Neiley, Macon (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Jack Suchy, Pensacola (2 gp, 3g, 1a), and Joe Widmar, Roanoke (3 gp, 1g, 4a)







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