Game Preview: January 2 vs Roanoke

Published on January 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - With Friends and Family Night as the backdrop, the Ice Flyers look to defend their one-point league lead against a Roanoke squad determined to even the score after splitting the first two meetings.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- The 50/50 raffle will be benefiting the Rally Gulf Coast. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #42 Cooper Jones' white jersey.

- Fans can currently bid on soon to be game-worn 850 Jerseys that will be worn on Saturday online now on DASH.

- Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, January 3 - 850 Night | 7:00PM | Get Tickets

Away: Friday, January 9 at Quad City | 7:10PM

Away: Saturday, January 10 at Quad City | 7:10PM

Away: Sunday, January 11 at Quad City | 2:10PM







