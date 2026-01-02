SPHL Moving to 60-Game Schedule

Published on January 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL, following a vote by its Board of Governors, announced Friday that the 2026-2027 regular season schedule will increase to 60 games, with each team playing 30 home games and 30 road games.

"With the growth of the SPHL and the addition of Mobile, AL for the 2027-2028 season, we are excited to give fans additional opportunities to experience an SPHL game and enhance the continuing development of the league," said Commissioner Doug Price.







