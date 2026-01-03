Havoc Take Down Bulls in Epic 8-0 Shutout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc dominated the ice on Battle for Bama Night, shutting out the Birmingham Bulls 8-0 and claiming the Joe Stroud Memorial Yellowhammer.

The Havoc wasted no time getting on the board in the opening period. Just 58 seconds into the game, Austin Alger opened the scoring with assists from Ethan Lindsay and Ben Schultheis. Following a hooking penalty against the Bulls, Ethan Lindsay capitalized on the power play, scoring with help from Connor Galloway and Connor Fries. Cole Reginato extended the lead to 3-0 at 11:13, finishing a play set up by Dom Procopio and Ben Schultheis before the teams headed into the first intermission.

The Havoc continued its momentum into the second period, striking again just 46 seconds in when Josh Kestner beat the Bulls' goaltender off a feed from Ben Schultheis. Despite facing a double minor and extended penalty kill, the Havoc added to their lead as Frank Trazzera weaved through the Bulls' defense to score a short-handed goal, assisted by Connor Galloway. Austin Alger then took advantage of a power play at 18:03, finishing a setup from Gio Procopio and Josh Kestner. One minute later, Austin Alger completed the hat trick with assists from Procopio and Lindsay, pushing the score to 7-0.

The third period saw a more physical, defensive battle as tensions rose between the teams. Connor Fries added Huntsville's final goal at 10:57, slipping the puck past the goaltender with assists from Austin Alger and Craig McCabe. Tempers boiled over at 16:46 when sticks, gloves, and helmets littered the ice, resulting in five game misconducts and a cross-checking major. Despite late pressure from Birmingham, all scoring chances were turned down by Brian Wilson, who recorded his third shutout of the season and secured the Joe Stroud Memorial Yellowhammer for the Havoc.

Brian Wilson stopped 29-of-29 shots to secure the shutout win. Huntsville went 3-for-5 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Saturday, January 3 against the Birmingham Bulls at the Pelham Civic Complex.







